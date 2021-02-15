Anganwadi Workers, Helpers stage protest

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 15: Anganwadi Workers Welfare Association today staged a protest demonstration in support of long pending demands.

The protest call was given by the Mahasangh wherein workers from different districts and blocks participated.

Protesting Anganwadi Workers and Helpers were demanding that the Government should declare them as permanent employees of the Government and minimum wages should be paid to them as per the rules of Centre.

They also demanded designation to their posts like pre-primary teachers and pre-primary assistant teachers as per the new education policy 2020.

More demands included gratuity, leave salary, medical benefits etc to Anganwadi Workers and Helpers at par with Government employees.

The protesters claimed that Anganwadi Workers and Helpers should be given extra incentives as they had worked as Corona warriors in house to house survey during COVID pandemic.

They also said that their wages are not paid to them regularly and State share of Rs 1050 has not been paid to them since long and even the enhanced Rs 500 vide order number 215 dated 21-08-2018 has not released in their favour.

The protesting Anganwadi Workers and Helpers also demanded change in the colour of their uniforms.

Prominent among the protesters were Sawarna Choudhary, general secretary of the Association; Neelam Sharma, Harbans Choudhary, senior BMS leader and others.