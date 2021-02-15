Dal Lake an asset, collective effort needed to preserve it: Prof Talat

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Feb 15: Vice-Chancellor (VC) of University of Kashmir (KU) Prof Talat Ahmad today said that Dal Lake in Srinagar is both an asset and heritage which needs to be preserved for posterity. He called for a serious effort by one and all to stop any further deterioration of the water body.

Inaugurating as chief guest, a three-day awareness campaign under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (SBA), Prof Talat said it is important to control the inflow of deleterious effluents into Dal Lake while ensuring that its water quality is maintained as per scientific norms.

The awareness campaign titled ‘Good Health, Good Hygiene’ has been organized by the varsity’s Dean Students Welfare (DSW), in and around areas of Dal Lake. Today’s programme was held in Dal Lake areas falling along its Hazratbal banks.

“Academic institutions, policy-planners, NGOs and people need to join hands in this endeavor and make serious efforts to stop any further deterioration/pollution of this Lake,” the VC said, asserting that such awareness programmes led by students can go a long way in making people understand the importance of water bodies and the need to keep them clean.

The Vice-Chancellor said the university has already constituted a high-level Working Group on Dal Lake conservation to see how it can, in association with policy-planners and civil society, contribute to Dal lake conservation.

Prof Talat also went around Dal lake areas along its Hazratbal banks and later distributed health and hygiene kits and pamphlets among local residents.

KU Registrar Dr Nisar Ahmad Mir, who was guest of honour, said a three-pronged strategy—prevention, prohibition, redressal—is needed to preserve Dal Lake.

Dean of Students Welfare Prof Raies A Qadri also spoke on the occasion.

The campaign launch event was, among others, attended by Dean Behavioural Sciences and Chief Proctor Prof Showket Ahmad Shah, Cultural Officer Shahid Ali Khan, Junior Coordinator DSW Zahid Jeelani and other staff members of the office of DSW.