Around 150 Principals, Lecturers, Teachers Being Detached To Their Original Postings In SED: Itoo

JAMMU, Mar 30: Minister for Education, Sakeena Itoo today informed the House that around 150 Principals, Lecturers and Teachers are being detached to their original postings in School Education department to streamline the academic activities in Gurez, as well as other far flung and rural areas.

The Minister stated this in Legislative Assembly today during Zero Hour in response to issue of non-availability of teachers in Gurez area, raised by Legislator, Nazir Ahmad Khan (Gurezi).

The Education Minister underlined that the step is being taken to ensure smooth educational activities in these areas and ensure equitable education for the students. She further said that the Director School Education Kashmir has already been instructed to complete the process of detachment, particularly in the districts of Baramulla, Bandipora and Srinagar and post them in original place of postings.

She added that no representations from any quarters regarding transfers will be entertained in education department, except on the grounds of health emergency or marriage.