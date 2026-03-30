LG Sinha Notifies Detailed Secretariat Subordinate Service Recruitment Rules, 2026

Jammu, Mar 30: The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has notified introducing the Jammu and Kashmir Secretariat (Subordinate) Service Recruitment Rules, 2026, establishing a comprehensive legal and administrative framework governing subordinate staff in the Civil Secretariat.

As per the notification, the rules have been framed under the proviso to Article 309 of the Constitution of India and shall come into force from the date of their publication in the Government Gazette.

The rules formally constitute the “Jammu and Kashmir Secretariat (Subordinate) Service” and provide for the inclusion of existing employees holding substantive posts within the sanctioned cadre, subject to eligibility conditions. It clarifies that only those holding regular posts under competent authority will be considered, excluding ad-hoc, deputation, or stop-gap arrangements.

The notification elaborates key definitions including “Government,” “Union Territory,” “Cadre,” “Post,” “Administrative Department,” and “Board,” with the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board designated as the primary recruitment agency. It further states that undefined terms shall carry meanings as per the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services Rules and Regulations, 1956.

Regarding cadre strength and composition, the Government will determine the number and nature of posts as specified in Schedule-I, with the provision to create temporary posts as required. A mandatory review of cadre strength and composition will be undertaken every five years or earlier if deemed necessary.

The rules clearly outline that appointments to the service shall be made either through direct recruitment or by promotion. All vacancies under direct quota will be referred to the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board, while promotions will be processed through the Departmental Promotion Committee in accordance with existing rules.

Eligibility criteria for appointment and promotion have been prescribed in Schedule-II, making it mandatory for candidates to fulfil qualifications and other recruitment conditions as specified.

The notification mandates a probation period of two years for direct recruits, during which their performance and confirmation will be governed by the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956. Pay and service conditions shall be regulated under the Civil Services Regulations and other applicable rules.

Reservation in appointments will be implemented strictly in accordance with the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act and the rules in force.

Further, all appointees—whether through direct recruitment or promotion—will be required to undergo prescribed training and pass departmental examinations during the probation period as determined by the Government.

The rules also provide for maintenance of seniority strictly as per the Civil Services Rules, while matters not specifically covered shall be governed by general service regulations applicable to UT employees.

In case of any ambiguity or interpretation issues, the matter will be referred to the General Administration Department, whose decision shall be final and binding.

The notification also includes a repeal and savings clause, stating that all previous corresponding rules stand repealed; however, any appointments or actions taken under earlier rules will be deemed valid under the new framework.

The introduction of these rules is aimed at streamlining recruitment, ensuring transparency, and strengthening administrative functioning within the Civil Secretariat. (KNC)

See Notification Click Here…..