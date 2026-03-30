LG Manoj Sinha Suspends ADC Anantnag, Pending Inquiry

JAMMU, Mar 30: The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has placed Additional Deputy Commissioner Anantnag, Sundeep Singh Bali (JKAS), under suspension with immediate effect pending inquiry into his conduct.

According to Government Order No. 507-JK(GAD) of 2026 dated March 30, the action has been taken under Rule 31 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956.

The order states that during the period of suspension, the officer shall remain attached to the office of the Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir.

The decision has been issued by the General Administration Department with the approval of the Lieutenant Governor.