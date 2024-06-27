Arnas Reasi Accident | Two Dead As Many Hospitalised With Injuries

JAMMU, Jun 27: At least two persons have been killed and two others hospitalized with injuries after a car rolled down into a gorge in Arnas Reasi this afternoon.
An official said that a car bearing number JK02BA 0455, with four persons on board, fell into a gorge after the driver reportedly lost control over the vehicle along Judda to Kouri near Sawalla Nalla.
“Among the occupants to the car include Rattan Singh, Kamal Singh, Raj Kumar and Atul”, said the official.
“The persons were rescued and taken to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared two, Rattan Singh and Atul Kumar as brought dead,” said the official, adding, “two others Kamal Singh and Raj Kumar are undergoing treatment.”
A police official has in the meantime also confirmed about the mishap and said they have taken cognizance of the incident.(AGENCIES)