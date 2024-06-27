ADGP Jammu And DC Doda Visits GMC Hospital Doda To Interact With Injured SPO

DODA, June 27: The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu, Anand Jain, along with Deputy Commissioner Doda Harvinder Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Doda Javaid Iqbal, visited the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital Doda to interact with Ashiq Hussain posted with SDPO Gandoh as PSO who sustained bullet injuries during an encounter at Gandoh- Bhaderwah sector of District Doda yesterday.

ADGP Jammu Anand Jain, DC Doda Harvinder Singh, and SSP Doda Javaid Iqbal met with medical authorities at GMC Hospital to receive updates on Ashiq Hussain condition. They expressed their heartfelt concerns and best wishes for his speedy recovery. The visit aimed to demonstrate solidarity with the injured Ashiq Hussain and his family during this challenging time.

ADGP Jammu Anand Jain commended the dedication and bravery displayed by Ashiq Hussain in the face of adversity. He emphasized the importance of ensuring comprehensive medical care and support for police personnel injured in the line of duty. The ADGP also praised the efforts of the medical staff at GMC Hospital Doda for their prompt and effective care.