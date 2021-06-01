Army’s White Knight Corps commemorates Raising Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 1: White Knight Corps of the Indian Army commemorated its 49th Raising Day in Northern Command area today.

Lieutenant General, Suchindra Kumar, General Officer Commanding (GOC) White Knight Corps, complimented all ranks for the high standards achieved while discharging operational as well a administrative tasks.

The GOC paid floral tributes to the martyrs at “Ashwamedh Shaurya Sthal” at Nagrota Garrison through the traditional wreath laying ceremony.

The White Knight Corps was raised on June 1, 1972 as part of Northern Command. Lt Gen JFR Jacob (PVSM) was the first GOC. The Corps has a rich history and a saga of valour and bravery in all wars starting from 1947-48 to 1971.

The Corps has performed commendably in all operations including counter insurgency operations till date. Today on the 49th Raising Day the White Knight Corps continues its pursuance towards professional excellence with renewed vigour and perseverance.

GOC White Knight Corps exhorted all ranks to continue discharging the assigned tasks with utmost professionalism and dedication.