Army Soldier Injured In Sunjwan Terror Attack Succumbs

JAMMU, Sept 2 The soldier injured in terrorist attack on army base camp in Sunjwan area of Jammu succumbed to his injuries on Monday, officials said.

The soldier had suffered serious injuries in the attack and was immediately evacuated to hospital. However, they said, the solider succumbed to the wounds.

Earlier, terrorists carried out an attack on the army Base Camp in Sunjwan area. The fire retaliated even as more reinforcements have been rushed to the area, they added.