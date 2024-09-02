Over 6,900 Corruption Cases Probed By CBI Pending Trials In Courts, 361 For More Than 20 Years: CVC

New Delhi, Sep 2: Over 6,900 corruption cases probed by the CBI were pending trials in different courts, 361 for more than 20 years, according to the latest annual report of the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).

Besides, as many as 658 corruption cases were pending CBI investigation, 48 for more than five years.

Of the total of 6,903 cases under trial before courts, 1,379 were pending for less than three years, 875 for more than three years and up to five years and 2,188 for more than five years and up to ten years, as on December 31, 2023, the anti-corruption watchdog said.

As many as 2,100 cases were pending trial for more than ten years and up to twenty years, and 361 for more than 20 years, said the CVC’s annual report 2023.

“It was noted that 6,903 number of cases were pending trials as on December 31, 2023. It is a matter of concern that 2,461 cases were pending for more than 10 years at the end of 2023,” it said.

The CVC report said that 12,773 appeals/revision, filed by the CBI and by the accused, were pending in different high courts and the Supreme Court.

Of these, 501 were pending for more than 20 years, 1,138 for more than 15 years but less than 20 years, 2,558 for more than 10 years but less than 15 years, 3,850 for more than five years but less than 10 years, 2,172 for more than two years but less than five years and 2,554 for less than two years, said the report made public recently.

Giving details of the 658 cases pending investigation by the CBI, the report said 48 were pending probe for over five years, 74 for more than three years but less than five years, 75 for more than two years but less than three years, 175 for more than one year but less than two years and 286 for less than one year.

“It is expected of the CBI to complete investigation within one year of registration of case. Completion of investigation would imply filing of charge sheet in a court of law wherever warranted, after receipt of sanction from the competent authority, if required,” it said.

Some delays have been observed in completion of investigation in certain cases, the report said.

The reasons for delay in completion of investigation includes “delay due to excessive work”, “inadequate manpower”, “delay in obtaining responses to Letters Rogatory (LRs)” and “delay in granting prosecution sanction by the competent authorities, etc.”, among others.

It also cited “time consuming efforts required for scrutiny of voluminous records, especially in economic offences and bank fraud cases” and “time and efforts required to locate and examine witnesses available at remote locations”, as the reasons for delay in completing the probe by the CBI.

As per the report, there were 1,610 vacant posts in the CBI, against its sanctioned strength of 7,295, as on December 31, 2023.

Of the vacancies, 1,040 are in the executive ranks, 84 law officers, 53 technical officers, 388 ministerial staff and 45 canteen staff, it said.

According to Section 26 of Central Vigilance Commission Act, 2003, read with Section 4C of Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 provides for a committee to recommend officers for appointment to the posts of the level of Superintendent of Police and above (except Director) and also recommend the extension or curtailment of the tenure of such officers in the Delhi Special Police Establishment after consulting the Director, CBI, the report said.

“The aforesaid selection committee made their recommendations to the central government in respect of various appointments, proposals for extension of tenure, etc.,” it added.

The committee functions under the chairmanship of the Central Vigilance Commissioner with the Vigilance Commissioners, Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs and Secretary, Department of Personnel and Training as its members.

During 2023, 876 regular cases/ preliminary enquiries were registered by the CBI.

“198 traps were laid for detection of bribery cases during 2023 and 37 cases for possession of disproportionate assets were registered during the year,” the report said.

Out of 876 cases, 91 cases were taken up on the orders of the Constitutional courts and 84 cases were initiated on references received from state governments/Union territories, it added.

During 2023, the CBI completed investigation in 873 cases — 755 regular cases and 118 preliminary enquiries, the report said.

“At the end of year 2023, a total of 1,028 cases were pending, out of which 956 were regular cases, in addition to 72 preliminary enquiries. 510 regular cases were pending for more than one year and 58 preliminary enquiries were pending for more than three 3 months, at the end of 2023,” it said.

The CVC said that CBI registered 552 corruption cases during 2023 involving 674 public servants (195 gazetted officers).

Giving details of trial and conviction (including non-Prevention of Corruption Act cases), it said the judgement was received in 636 court cases.

Of these, 411 resulted in conviction, 140 in acquittal, 24 resulting in discharge and 61 “disposed off for other reasons”, the report said.

“During the year 2023, the conviction rate was 71.47 per cent against the rate of 74.59 per cent for the year 2022. At the end of the year 2023, 10,959 court cases were pending under trial in various courts,” it said. (Agencies)