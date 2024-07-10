Army saves West Bengal trekker from Gangabal Lake

Excelsior Correspondent

GANDERBAL, July 10: A trekker was rescued by the Indian Army from Gangabal Lake in the Kangan area of district Ganderbal here today.

According to officials, Debasmita Rana, a trekker from West Bengal was a member of a group that was attempting the great seven lake trek in the Ganderbal. Officials said the group was crossing Zazibal Gali and coming down towards twin lakes Gangabal and Nundkol, Debasmita Rana started complaining of breathlessness.

“Soon after that she went unconscious and was brought to Trunkhal Army camp of 34 Assam Rifles. The medical officer and his team rescued her and administered continuous oxygen supply. Their swift response and audacious rescue mission saved her life,” the officials said.

Meanwhile, Debasmita expressed gratitude to the Army for saving her life and appreciated the efforts of the medical officer of 34 Assam Rifles.