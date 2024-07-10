Tribute paid to Rohit Kerni

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 10: The National Conference (NC) leaders and workers today paid tribute to late Rohit Kerni, former District president Jammu Urban YNC, a youth leader on his 4th death anniversary in a function held at party office here.

On the occasion, Ajay Sadhotra, party general secretary and former Minister along with other party workers paid tribute to Late Kerni.

Speaking on the occasion, Sadhotra delivered a touching address, reminiscing about Kerni’s unwavering commitment to the party and his dedication to the welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He praised Kerni for his exemplary leadership qualities and noted his pivotal role in energizing the youth wing of the party.

Pardeep Bali Provincial secretary Jammu, Vijay Lochan Chairman SC Cell and Rakesh Singh Raka vice president Central Zone said that Rohit Kerni’s departure has left a void that is deeply felt by all of us. His commitment to the principles of democracy and his inclusive approach to leadership set a benchmark for future leaders to emulate,” they said.

Tejinder Pal Singh, District president of NC Jammu, emphasized Kerni’s profound influence on grassroots politics and his ability to bridge generational gaps within the party. A two-minute silence was also observed on the occasion. Many other workers also attended the programme.