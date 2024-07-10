ALC should be separated from IB quota: Satish

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 10: Senior Congress leader from Akhnoor, Satish Sharma today said that ALC quota should be separated from that of IB quota in the Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing a public meeting with the people of Chhamb constituency residing in Akhnoor today the Congress leader sought feedback of the people of Chhamb constituency regarding the upcoming Assembly elections.

Satish Sharma said that the feedback and suggestions collected from the people will be later added to the manifesto of the Congress party for the Assembly elections. Sharma said that the issues and problems put forth by the people during these meetings will be his top priority once Congress will come to power.

During the discussion people shared their problems and said that the restrictions imposed by the administration on the border have created hardships for the people as the farmers are not allowed to freely carry on agricultural activities across the fence. They further said that compensation for the land acquired by the Defence Ministry has not been given to the people for decades, people also said that unemployment has become a major issue in the border specially after introduction of schemes like Agniveer and people have also suffered due to merging ALC with IB quota as the percentage of selections from Chhamb constituency has decreased drastically.

Cong leader said that all the issues and problems raised by the people will be added to Congress manifesto and also will be his top priority once Congress comes to power. He said that ALC should be separated from IB quota and separate quota 3-3% should be given to people residing on both ALC and IB.

Prominent among those present included Kuldeep Verma, Prabhu Singh, Ashok Kumar Sharma, Capt Sham Singh Bhau, Ashok Sharma, Prem Singh Chib, Vijay Kumar, Chetan Sharma, Kuldeep Sharma, Capt Chhankar Singh and others.