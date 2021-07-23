JAMMU: The Army troops recovered one wireless set and one round of AK-47 rifle on Friday morning in Lamberi village bordering Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.
Defence sources said that during a search operation, Army troops recovered a wireless set, one Ak-47 round, a charger and a radio set.
”All items have been seized for due examination,” they said. (Agencies)
Army recovers wireless set, AK-47 round in Rajouri
JAMMU: The Army troops recovered one wireless set and one round of AK-47 rifle on Friday morning in Lamberi village bordering Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir.