Army recalls heroic role of “Lion of Ladakh” Col Wangchuk

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, July 7: An important Army event took place in Sonam Valley, Leh to acknowledge the heroic deeds of Colonel Sonam Wangchuk, who is fondly known as the “Lion of Ladakh.”

Colonel Wangchuk, a distinguished member of the Armed Forces, attended the Officers Training Academy in Chennai and was commissioned into the 4th Battalion, The Assam Regiment. He was later deputed to the Indus Wing of the Ladakh Scouts Regiment.

The main focus of the event was to commemorate Colonel Sonam Wangchuk’s pivotal role during the Kargil War in 1999. As a major at the time, he fearlessly led an operation against Pakistani troops on Chorbat La Top, which resulted in a remarkable victory for the Indian forces. For his exceptional bravery and leadership, he was honored with the prestigious Maha Vir Chakra. The capture of Chorbat La Top served as a turning point in the Kargil War and set the stage for subsequent successful battles fought by the Indian Armed Forces.

The event commenced with Colonel Sonam Wangchuk recounting the tale of the Kargil War and how the collective efforts of the Indian forces led to victory. His first-hand account provided invaluable insights into the challenges faced and the determination required to overcome them.

A screening of the inspiring film “Lion of Ladakh” took place, showcasing the extraordinary courage and resilience displayed by Colonel Wangchuk and his fellow soldiers. The film captivated the audience and served as a tribute to the bravery exhibited during the Kargil War.

Some prominent speakers shared gripping anecdotes from the war field of 1999. Their stories shed light on the indomitable spirit of the Armed Forces and the sacrifices made to safeguard the nation’s integrity.

The event drew a diverse audience, including Army officers, Sarpanchs from nearby villages and school students. The presence of students was especially significant, as they actively engaged in the proceedings.

Col Wangchuk emphasized the significance of effective communication skills and the need for physical and mental fitness to excel in various professions. He encouraged young individuals to consider joining the Army through the Army’s “Agni Veer” scheme, which provides opportunities for aspiring candidates to serve the nation and develop their leadership abilities.