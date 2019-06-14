Army ready for full spectrum of challenges: Rajnath

DM meets top Arms Comdrs, reviews situation

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 14: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today held high-level review of security situation, operational preparedness and requirements of the troops in a meeting with top Army Commanders including Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Bipin Rawat and General Officer Commanding in Chiefs (GOCs-in-C) at South Block.

Situation prevailing on the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir including ceasefire violations, infiltration attempts from Pakistan, operations against militants in the Valley being carried out by the Army and security arrangements for annual pilgrimage of Shri Amarnath Ji shrine in which the troops play vital role besides other strategic issues were reported to have been discussed at the meeting.

This was the second high-level security review meeting undertaken by the Defence Minister in the past one week. Earlier, he had held review of various issues faced by the troops in a meeting with top officials of the Defence Ministry including Defence Secretary Sanjay Mitra and Secretary Defence (Finance) Gargi Koul among others.

Vice Chief of Army Lt Gen Devraj Anbu, who happens to be former Northern Command chief, GOC-in-C Northern Command Lt Gen Ranbir Singh and GOC-in-C Western Command Lt Gen Surinder Singh, whose areas of jurisdiction falls in Jammu and Kashmir were among the GOC-in-Cs present at the meeting, sources told the Excelsior.

An official statement issued by the Ministry of Defence, however, said Rajnath Singh met Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat, Vice Chief of Army Lt Gen Devraj Anbu and all GOC-in-Cs today.

“The Raksha Mantri complimented Indian Army for ensuring highest level of professionalism, the continuous readiness against external and internal challenges and their role in nation building,” it said.

The statement quoted the Defence Minister as stating in the meeting that it is a matter of great pride that Indian Army is ready for full spectrum of challenges and it will be ensured that their capabilities keep getting continuously enhanced.

“Jointmanship of the Indian Armed Force will be a key areas and due endeavours towards the same will be ensured, Ministry of Defence will remain fully committed to speedily enhance the capabilities of Indian Armed Force. Ensuring high morale and motivation of all ranks will be priority,” the statement said.

Sources said though situation along Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in five States including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh is also high on agenda of the Defence Ministry, the scenario along LoC with Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir remained the prime concern as the LoC is activated in the summer by Pakistan army and militant commanders for infiltration of the terrorists.

However, this year, according to sources, due to strict surveillance being maintained by the Indian Army on the LoC, there has been no major infiltration in Jammu and Kashmir, which has frustrated the militants, both within the Kashmir valley as well as their mentors in Pakistan and PoK.

“Anti-militancy operations in Kashmir reportedly came up for high-level review during the meeting,” sources said, adding that this year over 110 militants have been killed by security forces in the Valley so far despite conduct of general elections and operations against the militants were now being intensified to eliminate as many militants as possible in the summer when conducted surprise raids against the ultras are more easier than winters.

According to sources, Shri Amarnath Ji pilgrimage in South Kashmir Himalayas is major focus of the Central Government especially the Home and Defence Ministries, which are responsible for making security arrangements for the pilgrims along with Jammu and Kashmir Government. The focus on the yatra has increased following militant attack on the para-military Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Anantnag on Wednesday in which five CRPF personnel were martyred.

Sources said the Defence and Home Ministries were planning strict security arrangements for 46-day pilgrimage this year, which will begin on July 1 and conclude on August 15 coinciding with Raksha Bandhan and Sharavan Purnima. While Army will man heights of the cave shrine in South Kashmir Himalayas besides other vulnerable places, the CRPF will take care of twin base camps of Baltal and Nunwan in the Valley besides Jammu, yatra tracks and National Highways.

Within a day of taking over as the Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh had visited Siachen Glacier, the highest battlefield in the world in Ladakh and Srinagar Corps Headquarters in Kashmir to review security situation in the hinterland, LoC and operations against the militants in the Valley.

Earlier in the day, Rajnath Singh also reviewed the progress of Research and Development activities in the area of defence technologies during his visit to Defence and Research Development Organization (DRDO) headquarters in New Delhi. He was briefed on the recent achievements, major ongoing projects and the roadmap of DRDO.

“Visited the DRDO India Headquarters today. I appreciate the commitment and dedication of DRDO scientists and their entire team. I am happy to note that the DRDO is focusing on its flagship programmes of national importance,” Rajnath Singh tweeted.