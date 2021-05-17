Army provides relief to Bakarwal family stranded in snow

KISHTWAR: Army provided relief to a Bakarwal Dera which was stranded in the 11000 ft high Naginsur ridge in Chhatroo Sub-division of Kishtwar (J&K). The Bakarwal dera is on its way to Marwah Valley (Navapachchi) in Kishtwar from Kathua.

Army’s Gujjar Bakkarwal check post at Bhandarkut had received a call for help from Bakkarwal, Basheer Ahmed, saying that he alongwith his wife, three children and animals are stranded in snow with shortage of food. Rescue party of Army immediately moved from Chingam post and after around 24 hours, amidst poor weather, reached and located the Dera.

Thereafter provided food, medicines and essential items. The Bakarwal thanked the Army for the succour and said every year his dera moves to Marwah Valley and whenever they needed, Army came with immediate help.