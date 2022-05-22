Army personnel held for leaking information to Pakistani female agent

Rajasthan, May 22: Rajasthan Police apprehended an Indian Army personnel for allegedly leaking information to a female agent who works for the Pakistani intelligence agency.

Indian Army personnel has been identified as Pradeep Kumar, police said.

“Rajasthan police apprehended an Indian Army personnel, posted in the highly-sensitive regiment in Jodhpur for allegedly leaking information to a female agent who works for the Pakistani intelligence agency,” Umesh Mishra, DG (Intelligence), Rajasthan Police said in a statement.

According to the police, Kumar was posted in the highly sensitive regiment of the Indian Army in Jodhpur and he was in constant contact with the female agent through social media and was sharing information of strategic importance.

Acting on the Army personnel, on May 18, the interrogation was started after taking him into custody in the afternoon, police said in a press statement.

About six to seven months ago, a call came from the said woman on the mobile phone of the accused, after which both of them started talking to each other through chat, voice call and video call on WhatsApp.

A woman introduced herself as Chhadam, a resident of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

She sought confidential documents related to the Indian Army on the pretext of marriage to the accused. The accused stole the photos of the army related documents from his office and sent to the female agent, the police said.

On the confirmation of the above facts, a case has been registered against the accused under the Official Secrets Act, 1923 and arrested. (Agencies)