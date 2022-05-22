Employment May 22, 2022

LAB TECHNICIAN REQUIRED
Looking for a job in a good hospital ? We are hiring for a reputed diagnostic brand in Bari Brahmana Area.
Contact with bio data on 8130703131
Email :
professionaldiagnostics@gmail.com
Required Staff
Coordinator – (1) (F)
Tele Caller – (5) (F)
Marketing Executive (5) (Male)
Regional Office: Guru Kashi University (Punjab),
Jammu: Gandhi Nagar, Jammu
Mob: 9070011150,
8082398377
Vacancy
1. Telly Caller – (Female) (Experienced candidates will be prefered).
2.Astt Store Supervisor – (Male) (Having knowledge of Computer).
Contact:
Royal Enfield, Newplot, Jammu
Mob: 7889472475, 9596828549
REQUIRED
COMPUTER OPERATOR
Male/Female
Required a Computer Operator for a Printing House in Jammu city having knowledge of Coral Draw, Photoshop and Pagemaker.
Salary Rs 10000 to Rs 15000
Mail your Biodata to
surbhistationersjmu@gmail.com
Mobile No. 9906382630, 9419186215
Help rehabilitation home
ReqUired m.o
B.A.M.S/ B.U.M.S
Contact Number
7051318223, 9419148985, 01913551093
REQUIRED
Urgently require for a newly opened cafe in Greater Kailash –
Trained Service personnel with good communication skills – 3
Trained Barista – 1 (Preferably with work experience in Barista or Cafe coffee day)
Mb No. 9622030000
REQUIRED
Office boy -2 Nos
Female accountant-1 No
Contact R D COMPUTERS 35 A Extn Gandhi Nagar opp Titan eyeplus showroom
Contact No . 9419193101
7006632485
Wanted
DTP
Operator
Experienced candidates preferred.
Sent your resume:
excelsior65@gmail.com
DIVINE CAREER CLASSES
(Competitive & Academic Classes)
Urgently Required
Teachers for 1st to 10th
Teachers for all streams 11th to 12th
JEE, NEET, JKSSB, SSC,
Banking, IAS, KAS
Add: 29 Amphalla Opp. Astha Nursing Home
Contact : 7006459957, 9622323166
Chanakya IAS Academy
Requirement
1.Faculty(only UPSC/JKAS Mains qualified can apply)
2.Academic Counselor
3. Social Media Manager
4. Marketing Executive
For more info please call: 8715823064
Wanted sales
representatives
WANTED SALES REPRESENTATIVES TO SERVICE THE ALREADY EXISTING RETAIL MARKET OF A REPUTED BRAND, ENGAGED IN THE SALE
OF BED N BATH PRODUCTS. SALARY RS 9000/- TO RS 11,000/- FOR FRESHERS AND RS 12,000/- TO RS 14,000/- FOR EXPERIENCED.
CONTACT ON TEL NO’S 9419126185 OR 6005182546, BETWEEN
11AM TO 7PM, ONLY.
VACANCY (May 2002)
1. Sales Manager
(HVAC/Air conditioning) -02
2. VRF/VRV Technicians (Air Conditioning) -02
3. Split-Window AC Technicians/Electricians
(Air Conditioning) -04
4. AC Technician Helpers
(Air Conditioning) -06
5. Site Engineer/Supervisors
(Air Conditioning) -02
Address :
Globus Power Systems, F67, Shiv Nagar-Jammu
Contact : 9697294760/7006633010
E Mail : globuspowersystem@gmail.com
Urgently Required
We at S R TechnoMed have an urgent opening for a Female candidate for HR/PA
Qualification: MBA (HR)
Experience: 3-4 Years
Location: Jammu
Please send your Resume:
Mb. No : 9890129883
Address : Lane No. 12 S D Public School Near Jagat Resort Shakti Nagar Jammu.
WANTED
Wanted driver full time.
Preference will be given to
retired Belt force person
Contact No.
9419100887
7889454651
REQUIRED ELECTRICIANS
FOR MAINTAINENCE WORK IN
RELIANCE STORES
QUAL- ITI OR DIPLOMA ELECTRICAL
SALARY BEST IN INDUSTRY
EXP- 2-4 YEARS
INTERESTED CANDIDATES CONTACT
7006386915
OR WHATS APP – 8767600045
Location- Gangyal, Janipur
FRESHERS CAN ALSO APPLY
WANTED COOK
Wanted a lady cook for a very small family at Hari Market
Timing 9 AM to 2 PM
Contact: 7006349716