Partly cloudy weather with afternoon thunderstorms in J&K in next 24 hours

JAMMU, May 22: Weather remained partly cloudy in J&K during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) department said on Sunday that the weather would remain partly cloudy with thunderstorms towards the afternoon during the next 24 hours.

Srinagar had 10.2, Pahalgam 4.3 and Gulmarg 2.6 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature today.

Drass town had 1 and Leh 4.4 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 23.2, Katra 20.2, Batote 12.4, Banihal 13.2 and Bhaderwah 9 as the minimum temperature. (Agencies)