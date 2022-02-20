Army pays tribute to 2 soldiers who lost their lives in Shopian terrorist attack

New Delhi, Feb 20: The Indian Army on Sunday paid tribute to two soldiers who lost their lives during the terrorist attack in Shopian in South Kashmir on Saturday.

The Northern Commander of Indian Army tweeted, “#LtGenUpendraDwivedi, #ArmyCdrNC & all ranks #salute the Bravehearts Sepoy Santosh Yadav and Sepoy Chavan Romit who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty on 19 Feb 2022 in #Shopian of South Kashmir & offer deepest condolences to the family. @adgpi @ChinarcorpsIA.” (AGENCIES)