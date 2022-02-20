Employment Feb 20, 2022

Advanced & Best Technologies Pvt. Ltd

Senior & Junior MERN stack Developer (Sal:25,000-75,000)

React js, Nodejs, Express, Mysql, Mongodb, VSCode, Ecma,HTML5, css3, Javascript

UX-Designer (Sal: 15000-30000)

Ceating and designing web pages with HTML5,css3,javascipt,bootstrap,Photoshop

IT Support Executives/Content writer (Sal:10,000-20,000)

Min 1 years of experience. Call centre experience will be advantage.

Contact us: 7051002662

Email: jkresume@peoplecentral.co

OPENINGS AT

VISVERO INC.

Visvero Inc, USA based IT company is hiring for US- IT Technical Recruiters.

Candidate should possess a bachelor’s degree in IT with at least 6 months to 1 year of experience

Should possess excellent verbal and written communication skills.

NIGHT SHIFT/WFH till 07/22.Excellent salary with commissions/excellent learning and growth opportunities.

Desired candidates can share resumes at hr@visvero.com /9999469643

OPENINGS@Top Notch Co.

1.Senior Backend Associate/ Admin (female)

MBA /PG Having relevant Exp. Of 5 to 10yrs of same

Fixed Salary: 20k to 30k +

Note: It’s work from home

No Registration Fees!

Dreammakerz 8713000033

SHASTRI MEMORIAL HR. SECONDARY SCHOOL

PATOLI, JAMMU

REQUIRED

Required immediately Part-time Driver for School Winger.

Salary Negotiable

Contact Mb. 94192-24550

Wanted Good looking female front desk manager, salesman(1 No.) marketing executive(2 No) W/A resume at: 889994198

Vacancy….

Job for 8th, 10th, 12th boys and girls in semi govt project

Call: 7780874179

Required

1) Required Experienced Solar Marketing Person – 1 No

2) Required Experienced Person for Gem – 1 No

Contact on – 9419236077,

Mail – sidtechnizer@gmail.com

CONTENT WRITERS WANTED

Healthcare Tech Company in Jammu looking for full/part time Junior and Senior Content Writers well versed in English and preferably in Alternate Medicine.

Contact: 9811893838 or info@etheriumtech.com

URGENT REQUIREMENT

Cafe looking for the following positions

Captains 02

Desk hostess (female) 02

Stewards 04

Bar staff. Shakes, coffee & Mocktails maker 02

Chef conti. 02

Chef chinese -02

Experience recquired min 3 years

#_Good Hindi comms. and English reading

8899918010, 8825008924

Shri Sain Charitable Institute of Paramedical Sciences Nardni Raipur Bantalab Road, Jammu.

Staff Required

Lecturer -04 (B.Pharm with 3 years’ experience Teaching/ Professional or M.Pharm (Fresher).

Laboratory Technician-02 (D.Pharma)

Laboratory Assistant/Attender (SSLC)-04

Eligible candidate send their resume at

scipmsjammu@gmail.com

and contact: 7889398503

REQUIRED

AREA SALES MANAGER: Salary(10+Commission+DA)

NO5.MIN 1Year EXPERIENCED IN MOBILE ACCESSORIES ELECTRONICS GOODS, HOME THEATER ETC.

TEAM LEADER: Salary(12 to 15+), No.3,1Year experienced

Male or Female.

DESK-TOP PUBLISHING:

(Salary 10+) MIN 1 YEAR EXPERIENCED, Male Or Female.

BEST BUY ELECTRONICS

SUNDER SINGH GURUDWARA ROAD, NEAR

RAGHUNATH MANDIR, JAMMU.

SEND YOUR RESUME

MOBILE & Whatsapp: 8082671182/9149919887

Email: bestbuysingh@gmail.com

Urgent required staff

1. Admission Counselor.

2. PRT- All Subjects.

3. TGT- All Subjects.

4. PGT- All Subjects (Science, commerce, arts / Psychology).

5. Elementary Teachers.

6.Sports Teacher.

Salary No Bar- for deserving candidates.

If you aspire to become the best, send your Resume at Careers@tsusjammu.org with subject “Post applied for respective subject.”

Shortlisted candidates shall call for test and interview and selected candidates shall undergo rigorous training as per NEP-2020 by the Mentors.

Jobs in Multinational Company

Jobs in Multinational

insurance company salary 2.52 lakhs yearly

Qualification:- Graduation

Contact no:- 7006234826, 9070862222

NOBLE LAUREATE SCHOOL DHAMORE (DIST. SAMBA)

Teachers for all subjects – Class Nur- V

Req. of PPT (Graduation with B.Ed), Computer Teacher BCA PRT (Graduation with B.Ed).

PG Teachers can also apply.

Commpassionate, Brilliant, Innovative, Fluent in English candidates may send resume with latest coloured photograph at

noblelaureateschool@gmail.com

within 7 days

Contact: 7006323855

Transportation will be provided upto Kunjwani

Benelli Jammu,

a leading Italian Super Bike store requires Candidates with Experience & Passionate for Bikes for following Responsibilities

1. Sales Executives /Advisors/Manager

2. Service Advisor /Manager

(With Computer Efficiency)

3. Technicians

4. Customer care Executive

Email:-ceo@benelli-jammu.com

REQUIRED STAFF

GRADUATE

SALES BOYS & GIRLS

FOR

SHI SCHOOL UNIFORMS

BAGRI MANDI CHOWK

TRIKUTA NAGAR EXT.

SALARY 10,000/- ONWARDS

PHONE : 9419181051

TIMINGS = 9:30 TO 7:30

REQUIRED

A Sales Person for Jammu

from Electrical Base

with Good Salary and

Handsome Incentive

Interview on Monday

FOR SIDHARTH ELECTRICAL

Talab Tillo Vikas Lane

Near HDFC Bank Jammu

M: 7889390455

Job Opportunity with

TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD (MNC)

Graduate with fluency in English

Night Shift

Forward CV:

kapil.s@infotreeservice.com

and reach out on +91-9103029747

Address:- A-300, Sec-7 Channi Himmat Near Ambika Super Store

Required

Captain security and placement services

69, B.C Road Rehari Chungi

1. District Samba -2 No.

2. District Jammu -2 No.

Salary: 25000/- + Fuel +Incentive

ESIC Insurance and PF

Candidate should be graduate with good communication skills and having 2 wheeler with valid Driving License.

Send Resume on Mail ID: captainuandh@gmail.com

By or before 22-02-2022.

Contact No. 8803511283

JOB VACANCY

Required salesman (male) for reputed retail showroom in Jammu City, must have good experience of selling suits, sarees, lehangas & gowns

Contact : 9419182096

CRESCENT PUBLIC SCHOOL

Disco Road Janipur, Jammu

Email :- infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com

Contact No. 0191-2535337

REQUIRED STAFF FOR

JANIPUR BRANCH

Maids (Female) Qualification Middle Pass

Interested Candidate contact in the school office on all working days from

9.00 am to 2.00 pm

HOTEL STAFF

REQUIRED

WAITER M/F – 10 NOS

THE GRAND INN

RAILWAY ROAD, NEAR PETROL

PUMP ADJOINING GARDEN

ESTATE, TRIKUTA NAGAR JAMMU

9103433315, 9419129145

Required

Site Supervisor/Site Engineers/Air Conditioning Technicians for a Reputed Air-conditioning (HVAC) / MEP Company in Jammu for Projects and Service

* Diploma /Degree in Mechanical/ Electrical

* Experience in Air Conditioning /Electrical

* Knowledge of Computer Application

Email:-yathaservices111@gmail.com/

Ph 01917962269/7780973949

We are looking for an energetic, motivated and creative Sales Manager for growing sales of our innovative product. Minimum qualification – Bachelors degree. Interested candidates please contact on whatsapp –

233 556491401