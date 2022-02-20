Employment Feb 20, 2022

Advanced & Best Technologies Pvt. Ltd
Senior & Junior MERN stack Developer (Sal:25,000-75,000)
React js, Nodejs, Express, Mysql, Mongodb, VSCode, Ecma,HTML5, css3, Javascript
UX-Designer (Sal: 15000-30000)
Ceating and designing web pages with HTML5,css3,javascipt,bootstrap,Photoshop
IT Support Executives/Content writer (Sal:10,000-20,000)
Min 1 years of experience. Call centre experience will be advantage.
Contact us: 7051002662
Email: jkresume@peoplecentral.co
OPENINGS AT
VISVERO INC.
Visvero Inc, USA based IT company is hiring for US- IT Technical Recruiters.
Candidate should possess a bachelor’s degree in IT with at least 6 months to 1 year of experience
Should possess excellent verbal and written communication skills.
NIGHT SHIFT/WFH till 07/22.Excellent salary with commissions/excellent learning and growth opportunities.
Desired candidates can share resumes at hr@visvero.com /9999469643
OPENINGS@Top Notch Co.
1.Senior Backend Associate/ Admin (female)
MBA /PG Having relevant Exp. Of 5 to 10yrs of same
Fixed Salary: 20k to 30k +
Note: It’s work from home
No Registration Fees!
Dreammakerz 8713000033
SHASTRI MEMORIAL HR. SECONDARY SCHOOL
PATOLI, JAMMU
REQUIRED
Required immediately Part-time Driver for School Winger.
Salary Negotiable
Contact Mb. 94192-24550
Wanted Good looking female front desk manager, salesman(1 No.) marketing executive(2 No) W/A resume at: 889994198
Vacancy….
Job for 8th, 10th, 12th boys and girls in semi govt project
Call: 7780874179
Required
1) Required Experienced Solar Marketing Person – 1 No
2) Required Experienced Person for Gem – 1 No
Contact on – 9419236077,
Mail – sidtechnizer@gmail.com
CONTENT WRITERS WANTED
Healthcare Tech Company in Jammu looking for full/part time Junior and Senior Content Writers well versed in English and preferably in Alternate Medicine.
Contact: 9811893838 or info@etheriumtech.com
URGENT REQUIREMENT
Cafe looking for the following positions
Captains 02
Desk hostess (female) 02
Stewards 04
Bar staff. Shakes, coffee & Mocktails maker 02
Chef conti. 02
Chef chinese -02
Experience recquired min 3 years
#_Good Hindi comms. and English reading
8899918010, 8825008924
Shri Sain Charitable Institute of Paramedical Sciences Nardni Raipur Bantalab Road, Jammu.
Staff Required
Lecturer -04 (B.Pharm with 3 years’ experience Teaching/ Professional or M.Pharm (Fresher).
Laboratory Technician-02 (D.Pharma)
Laboratory Assistant/Attender (SSLC)-04
Eligible candidate send their resume at
scipmsjammu@gmail.com
and contact: 7889398503
REQUIRED
AREA SALES MANAGER: Salary(10+Commission+DA)
NO5.MIN 1Year EXPERIENCED IN MOBILE ACCESSORIES ELECTRONICS GOODS, HOME THEATER ETC.
TEAM LEADER: Salary(12 to 15+), No.3,1Year experienced
Male or Female.
DESK-TOP PUBLISHING:
(Salary 10+) MIN 1 YEAR EXPERIENCED, Male Or Female.
BEST BUY ELECTRONICS
SUNDER SINGH GURUDWARA ROAD, NEAR
RAGHUNATH MANDIR, JAMMU.
SEND YOUR RESUME
MOBILE & Whatsapp: 8082671182/9149919887
Email: bestbuysingh@gmail.com
Urgent required staff
1. Admission Counselor.
2. PRT- All Subjects.
3. TGT- All Subjects.
4. PGT- All Subjects (Science, commerce, arts / Psychology).
5. Elementary Teachers.
6.Sports Teacher.
Salary No Bar- for deserving candidates.
If you aspire to become the best, send your Resume at Careers@tsusjammu.org with subject “Post applied for respective subject.”
Shortlisted candidates shall call for test and interview and selected candidates shall undergo rigorous training as per NEP-2020 by the Mentors.
Jobs in Multinational Company
Jobs in Multinational
insurance company salary 2.52 lakhs yearly
Qualification:- Graduation
Contact no:- 7006234826, 9070862222
NOBLE LAUREATE SCHOOL DHAMORE (DIST. SAMBA)
Teachers for all subjects – Class Nur- V
Req. of PPT (Graduation with B.Ed), Computer Teacher BCA PRT (Graduation with B.Ed).
PG Teachers can also apply.
Commpassionate, Brilliant, Innovative, Fluent in English candidates may send resume with latest coloured photograph at
noblelaureateschool@gmail.com
within 7 days
Contact: 7006323855
Transportation will be provided upto Kunjwani
Benelli Jammu,
a leading Italian Super Bike store requires Candidates with Experience & Passionate for Bikes for following Responsibilities
1. Sales Executives /Advisors/Manager
2. Service Advisor /Manager
(With Computer Efficiency)
3. Technicians
4. Customer care Executive
Email:-ceo@benelli-jammu.com
REQUIRED STAFF
GRADUATE
SALES BOYS & GIRLS
FOR
SHI SCHOOL UNIFORMS
BAGRI MANDI CHOWK
TRIKUTA NAGAR EXT.
SALARY 10,000/- ONWARDS
PHONE : 9419181051
TIMINGS = 9:30 TO 7:30
REQUIRED
A Sales Person for Jammu
from Electrical Base
with Good Salary and
Handsome Incentive
Interview on Monday
FOR SIDHARTH ELECTRICAL
Talab Tillo Vikas Lane
Near HDFC Bank Jammu
M: 7889390455
Job Opportunity with
TEK INFOTREE PVT. LTD (MNC)
Graduate with fluency in English
Night Shift
Forward CV:
kapil.s@infotreeservice.com
and reach out on +91-9103029747
Address:- A-300, Sec-7 Channi Himmat Near Ambika Super Store
Required
Captain security and placement services
69, B.C Road Rehari Chungi
1. District Samba -2 No.
2. District Jammu -2 No.
Salary: 25000/- + Fuel +Incentive
ESIC Insurance and PF
Candidate should be graduate with good communication skills and having 2 wheeler with valid Driving License.
Send Resume on Mail ID: captainuandh@gmail.com
By or before 22-02-2022.
Contact No. 8803511283
JOB VACANCY
Required salesman (male) for reputed retail showroom in Jammu City, must have good experience of selling suits, sarees, lehangas & gowns
Contact : 9419182096
CRESCENT PUBLIC SCHOOL
Disco Road Janipur, Jammu
Email :- infocrescentpublicschool@gmail.com
Contact No. 0191-2535337
REQUIRED STAFF FOR
JANIPUR BRANCH
Maids (Female) Qualification Middle Pass
Interested Candidate contact in the school office on all working days from
9.00 am to 2.00 pm
HOTEL STAFF
REQUIRED
WAITER M/F – 10 NOS
THE GRAND INN
RAILWAY ROAD, NEAR PETROL
PUMP ADJOINING GARDEN
ESTATE, TRIKUTA NAGAR JAMMU
9103433315, 9419129145
Required
Site Supervisor/Site Engineers/Air Conditioning Technicians for a Reputed Air-conditioning (HVAC) / MEP Company in Jammu for Projects and Service
* Diploma /Degree in Mechanical/ Electrical
* Experience in Air Conditioning /Electrical
* Knowledge of Computer Application
Email:-yathaservices111@gmail.com/
Ph 01917962269/7780973949
We are looking for an energetic, motivated and creative Sales Manager for growing sales of our innovative product. Minimum qualification – Bachelors degree. Interested candidates please contact on whatsapp –
233 556491401