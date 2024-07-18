JAMMU, July 18: Army troops opened fire after noticing suspicious movement near the Line of Control in the Sunderbani area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, officials said. There was no report of any casualty so far.
More details awaited…..
Army Opens Fire After Noticing Suspicious Movement In J&K’s Rajouri
