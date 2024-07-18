Former Gen Secy Of J&K High Court Bar Association Mohd Ashraf Bhat Arrested

SRINAGAR, July 18: Senior advocate and former general secretary of Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association Mohammad Ashraf Bhat was arrested from his residence here and booked under the Public Safety Act, officials said on Thursday.

Bhat was arrested from his residence in Rawalpora area of the city late on Wednesday night and booked under the PSA, they said.

The former general secretary of the Bar Association was shifted to Kathua jail in Jammu region.

Bhat is the third senior functionary of the Bar Association to be arrested.

While former Bar president Nazir Ahmad Ronga was arrested last week and booked under the PSA, another former president of the lawyers’ body Mian Abdul Qayoom was arrested last month in connection with the murder of Advocate Babar Qadri by terrorists in 2020. (AGENCIES)