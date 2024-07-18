Misri Travels To Bhutan On Friday In First Trip Abroad As Foreign Secretary

NEW DELHI, July 18: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will pay a two-day visit to Bhutan beginning Friday, in his first trip abroad after assuming charge of the top post.

In Bhutanese capital Thimphu, Misri will meet Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Foreign Minister DN Dhungyel and Foreign Secretary Pema Choden among others, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said while announcing the visit.

The foreign secretary’s visit underscores the “highest priority” the government of India attaches to its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy, it said.