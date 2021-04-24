Army Havildar injured in accidental grenade blast

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Apr 24: Army Havildar was injured in an accidental grenade blast at a post along LoC here, officials said today.

They said at around 1815 hours, a hand grenade exploded accidentally at Tila Post along LoC in the frontier Poonch district, leading to the injuries to Havildar Jitendra Kumar of 8 Garh.

Kumar suffered injuries in right hand and has been airlifted by a helicopter to Army Hospital in Rajouri for specialized treatment.

A police officer confirmed the incident and said that cognizance has been taken in this regard.