Army Establishes First-Ever BSNL BTS On World’s Highest Battlefield Siachen Glacier

Leh (Ladakh), Oct 12: The Indian Army, in collaboration with the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited on Thursday established the first-ever BSNL base transceiver station (BTS) on the world’s highest battlefield, Siachen Glacier.

“Siachen Warriors in collaboration with BSNL established first ever BSNL BTS at forward posts of the highest battlefield on October 6, to extend mobile communication for the soldiers deployed at more than 15,500 feet,” posted the Fire and Fury Corps of the Indian Army on X.

A base transceiver station (BTS) is a fixed radio transceiver in any mobile network. The BTS connects mobile devices to the network. It sends and receives radio signals to mobile devices and converts them to digital signals that it passes on the network to route to other terminals in the network or to the Internet.

Siachen Glacier is known as the highest-altitude battle site in the world and is situated near the Indo-Pak Line of Control. It is the largest glacier in India and the second largest in the world. It is the highest battleground on earth. (Agencies)