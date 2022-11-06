Army Commander dedicates 464 bedded modern transit facility for J&K troops

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 6: The Northern Army Commander, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi today dedicated a 464 bedded modern transit facility for troops deployed in Jammu and Kashmir region at New Delhi.

Defence spokesman here said that the project which started in 2017 at a cost of approx Rs 18 crore at New Delhi has now been inaugurated.

Currently troops moving to J&K were staying in temporary accommodation, however the operationalisation of this facility would enable troops to be comfortable and will provide necessary ease during transit.

The facility is equipped with modern facilities for ensuring comfortable stay of troops including two Reception Centres, three Dining Halls, Cook Houses, Lift and Fire Fighting systems.

The Transit facility will ensure that the transiting troops stay comfortably at New Delhi and will strengthen the existing military infrastructure. It will also ensure the net happiness quotient of troops of Northern Command.