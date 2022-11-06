Centre not serious about restoration of statehood, elections: JKPCC chief

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Nov 6: JKPCC chief Vikar Rasool Wani has said that Union Government is not serious about fulfilling the commitment for early restoration of statehood and holding Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, and it is only hoodwinking the people by vague statements from time to time, for last three and a half years.

Vikar Rasool Wani was addressing a largely attended workers convention of District Congress Samba here today along with AICC joint secretary co-incharge J&K affairs, Manoj Yadav, working president JKPCC Raman Bhalla, besides chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, general secretary PCC Manmohan Singh, treasurer Rajnish Sharma, former Minister Gurbachan Kumari Rana, DCC president Sanjeev Sharma, working president Babbal Gupta, district president Kathua Pankaj Dogra and others.

He said that vague statements by some Central ministers from time to time about restoration of statehood and Assembly elections don’t inspire confidence and trust amongst the people now, as the promises were never fulfilled by the BJP Government. “People had not voted BJP to divide and downgrade our historical state into UT and snatch our rights to lands and jobs. The situation is worst today than earlier, as Kashmiri Pandits, other minorities, outside people and others are becoming soft targets of selective killings, after 30 years, under BJP regime,” he added.

Wani said jobs position in J&K is worst in history and those who appeared in recruitments exams have faced scams under UT regime controlled by BJP. He said whenever something good happens, BJP tries to take credit but on failures on all fronts, BJP passes on the buck to the LG administration and bureaucrats. “Even daily wagers, ASHA workers and Anganwadi workers are on roads waiting for their fulfillment of promises by BJP for their regularization,” he said.

Manoj Yadav lambasted BJP for its politics of hate and division. He said whenever elections are round the corner in the states, BJP takes on its divisive agenda for vote bank politics, which is very dangerous for the nation.

Raman Bhalla strongly hit out at BJP for destroying the state of J&K and crushing the rights of people, depriving people of each section of their livelihood, democratic rights, right to land and jobs.

Ravinder Sharma criticized the BJP for its anti youth, anti farmers and anti people policies, saying all trade activities have been opened to outside mafia.