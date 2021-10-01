Army Chief M.M. Naravane in Eastern Ladakh, reviews ground situation

LADAKH, Oct 1: Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Naravane on Friday visited the forward areas and was briefed on the security situation and operational preparedness.

The visit comes as India and China continue discussions for complete disengagement and de-escalation to end the stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the area.

Both sides are undertaking winter stocking to support the thousands of troops deployed along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh since the stand-off began in May last year.

Pays homage to bravehearts

“Gen. Naravane visited Rezang La memorial in Eastern Ladakh and paid homage to the bravehearts who laid down their lives for the nation,” the Army said. He also interacted with the troops and complimented them for their resoluteness and high morale.

The memorial is close to the South Bank of Pangong Tso (lake), which saw action last August when both sides deployed tanks within couple of hundred metres from each other. These, along with other armoured elements and troops, were withdrawn as part of the first phase of disengagement from both sides of Pangong Tso in February last.

Another round of disengagement was undertaken in Gogra area of Eastern Ladakh in August following an agreement during the 12th round of Corps Commander talks as part of efforts for overall disengagement and de-escalation in Eastern Ladakh.

Calls on Ladakh LG

Gen. Naravane also called on Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh R.K. Mathur at the Raj Bhavan and discussed the prevailing security scenario, the Army stated.

Negotiations are now on for disengagement at Hot Springs, which leaves other friction areas of Depsang and Demchok. (Agencies)