Arms, grenades dropped through drone seized in Jammu; ultra held, truck seized

Another consignment sent in May taken to Valley

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 11: Police today seized another consignment of arms and explosives dropped from Pakistan on the International Border (IB) between Jammu and Samba sectors using drone and arrested a militant of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) outfit who was trying to transport it to Kashmir in a truck owned by him, at Gangyal.

Significantly, the militant has confessed that he had smuggled another consignment to Kashmir in the same truck in May which had also been dropped on the IB using drone.

The militant arrested today at Gangyal has been identified as Muntazir Manzoor son of Manzoor Ahmed Bhat, a resident of village Prischoo in Pulwama district of South Kashmir.

SSP Jammu Chandan Kohli told the Excelsior that a police team had laid a naka at Purmandal Morh under the jurisdiction of Gangyal police station on the basis of specific information about movement of the militant.

“The cops signaled truck No. 0211 JK13E to stop for frisking but he tried to avoid which developed suspicion in the minds of police personnel. They subjected the truck to thorough frisking and recovered one pistol and two hand grenades hidden inside the vehicle. The driver was arrested and truck seized,” Kohli said.

The SSP Jammu said the driver has so far revealed that the consignment of arms and explosives was dropped by drone from across the border and handler had tasked him to pick it up from the designated spot and transport it to Kashmir Valley. He added that the truck driver, who has turned out to be a militant of Jaish-e-Mohammed outfit is being subjected to sustained questioning to ascertain more clues about his activities.

Reliable sources, however, told the Excelsior that the consignment had been dropped through a drone on the International Border between Jammu and Samba sectors using a drone. The driver was aware of the spot from where he had to pick up the consignment and transport it to Kashmir.

He has confessed that he had shifted another consignment of arms and explosives to Kashmir in the same truck, which is owned by him, in May this year. This consignment had also been dropped from Pakistan on the International Border through drone.

On June 27, the militants had targeted Indian Air Force base at Satwari in Jammu with bombs fitted on two drones, which was first of its kind terror attack not only in Jammu and Kashmir but entire country.

The same day, Jammu Police had arrested a militant and recovered 5.5 kg IED from his possession which had also been dropped from Pakistan through drone.

A FIR No. 110/21 under Sections 120-B, 121/IPC, 18/20/23/ Unlawful Activities and ¾ Explosive Substance Act has been registered at Gangyal Police Station and investigations of the case entrusted to SDPO Gandhi Nagar Parshotam Mengi.