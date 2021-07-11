SABLO delegation calls on Union MoS Commerce

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July, 11: A delegation of Shri Amarnath Barfani Langer Organisation (SABLO) today met Som Parkash , Union MoS for Commerce and Industries, under the stewardship of Tikshan Sood, Ex Minister of Government of Punjab and Pardeep Singla , president of Gau Raksha Wing of Punjab at Phagwara, Punjab.

Vijay Thakur, national president, Rajan Gupta, Ramesh Verma representing Shri Amarnath Barfani Langars Organisation (SABLO) presented a memorandum to Som Parkash and Tikshan Sood and urged them to take up the matter with Union Home Minister, Amit Shah and Manoj Sinha, Chairman, Shri Amarnath ji Shrine Board (SASB) and Lieutenant Governor of J&K UT urging them to start Shri Amarnath Ji yatra, 2021 as soon as possible.

Som Parkash, took up the issue with Central Government .

Vijay Thakur, national president, Rajan Gupta, general secretary and Ramesh Verma while complimenting Som Parkash and Tikshan Sood stated that millions of Shiv Bhagats who are attached with Shri Amarnath ji Yatra due to religious faith are eagerly waiting for the start of yatra.

They further praised the efforts and expressed the hope that Shri Amarnath ji Yatra may start soon with the intervention and help of Som Parkash and Tikshan Sood.