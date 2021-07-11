Reasi Police rejuvenating VDCs against militancy

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, July 11: Professionally untrained but highly committed for self and community defense against terrorists equipped with sophisticated arms, VDCs have proved stone wall defense against militancy in remote hilly inhabitations in Jammu zone of J&K.

Considering it an invaluable asset to the department and a force multiplier for security of the region, District Police chief Shailender Singh has chalked out a detailed strategy for practice fire for the members of these Village Defence Committees of district Reasi.

Under this schedule, range classification has been initiated at firing butt STC Talwara for the SPOs and members of Village Defence Committees of Reasi and Katra area.

For Police Sub-Division Arnas, practice fire has started at firing butt Rud Khad in Arnas. In Mahore and Chassana area, practice fire for VDC members has been planned at firing butt Sildhar Mahore.

Under this exercise, all VDC members and SPOs are coming at nearest firing butts and checking their firing capabilities after cleaning and zeroing their weapons.

VDC members are swarming on firing butts with zest and zeal and are excited to check their capabilities in firing with their .303 weapons and are welcoming this step of Reasi Police.

Considering it an important exercise for those who didn’t check their weapons and fired since long, SSP Reasi conveyed that a schedule of one week will be helpful for nearly 6000 members including 20 women members of district Reasi who are deployed in their own villages for safety and security of the villagers.

VDC being a force multiplier considered as first response to thwart any nefarious designs of anti national element in remote areas.

The SSP further stressed that since VDC played a pivotal role in safety and security in the villages, to rejuvenate them it is necessary to exercise and practice the firing by their weapons which can only be done with such exercises from time to time. Reasi Police will conduct many other exercises with the involvement of VDC members of district Reasi in future, he added.