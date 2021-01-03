Arjun Rampal to join Kangana Ranaut in ‘Dhaakad’

MUMBAI: Actor Arjun Rampal will be seen sharing screen space with Kangana Ranaut in the upcoming high-octane action film “Dhaakad”.

The 48-year-old actor said he loved the script and is excited about the project.

“I am excited about it, it is a fantastic script. I signed this a while ago… Right now, I am going through training process for the movie. It is important for one to rehearse and work towards what is required,” Rampal, who has appeared in action films like “Don”,”D Day” and “Paltan”, said.

The film is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai, a noted ad filmmaker and produced by Sohail Maklai Productions and Asylum Films. The makers had unveiled the teaser of the movie in 2019.

The actor is overwhelmed with the response he has received for his work on OTT – “The Final Call”, a web-series, and “Nail Polish”, a courtroom mystery drama film.

In the web show, he was seen in the role of Captain Karan Sachdev, a pilot who is an ex wing commander and in “Nail Polish” he played defense lawyer Sid Jaising. (AGENCIES)