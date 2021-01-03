Prasar Bharati’s digital channels record 100% digital growth in 2020; Pak second highest audience

NEW DELHI: Digital channels of Prasar Bharati have registered more than 100 per cent growth in 2020, with Pakistan being the second highest digital audience for Doordarshan (DD) and All India Radio (AIR), the Government said on Sunday.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said the channels across Doordarshan and Akashvani clocked over a billion digital views and over six billion digital watch minutes in the year.

“Interestingly during 2020, Pakistan accounted for the second highest digital audience for DD and AIR content after domestic audience from within India, with the United States close behind,” the Ministry said in a statement. (AGENCIES)