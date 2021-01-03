OTT platforms gear up to entertain audiences once again in 2021

MUMBAI: With almost no big theatrical release for over nine months, the coronavirus pandemic came as a blessing in disguise for OTT platforms last year and in 2021, several streamers will vie for the audiences’ attention as Bollywood plans a a return to cinema halls.

This year, OTT (over-the-top) will serve new fare, while harking back to the viewers with the return of some popular titles. Here are some of the most-awaited web shows slated to premiere in 2021:

“Tandav”: The political drama, headlined by Saif Ali Khan, takes viewers inside the closed, chaotic corridors of power, uncover the manipulations, charades and the dark secrets of people who will go to any lengths in pursuit of power. The nine-episode series marks the digital debut of director Ali Abbas Zafar and veteran actor Dimple Kapadia. It will stream from January 15 on Amazon Prime Video.

“The Family Man” Season 2: The much-awaited second season of Amazon Prime Video’s critically-acclaimed web series, fronted by Manoj Bajpayee, will be released on February 12. The sophomore season will have Bajpayee reprise his role of intelligence officer Srikant Tiwari, who along Sharib Hashmi’s JK Talpade, will take on a bigger and deadlier mission. Created and directed by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, the show will mark the digital debut of south star Samantha Akkineni.

“Asur 2”: The Voot Select crime thriller, starring Arshad Warsi as a forensic expert, will be back for a second season. The show received overwhelming response upon its release in March last year. (AGENCIES)