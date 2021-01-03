182 new COVID-19 cases, one more death in J-K

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir recorded 182 new positive cases on Sunday, bringing the infection count to 1,21,653, while another fatality linked to the pandemic raised the death toll to 1,866, officials said.

Of the fresh novel coronavirus cases, 103 were from the Jammu Division and 79 from the Kashmir Division, they said.

The officials said Jammu recorded a maximum of 75 new cases, followed by 31 in Srinagar district.

The number of active cases dropped to 2,975 in the union territory, while 1,16,792 patients have recovered so far from the infection, the officials said.

The UT reported one COVID-19 death from Jammu division in the last 24 hours, they said. (AGENCIES)