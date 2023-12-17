Area domination ops launched in Rajouri, Poonch

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 17: Area domination operations have been launched at various places in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch to flush out the militants and their harbourers and unearth their hideouts in upper reaches, forest areas and other places.

During the operations, a couple of hideouts have been busted in Thannamandi area of Rajouri district in which large quantity of arms, ammunition and explosives have been recovered.

As per the officials, joint teams of Army, paramilitary forces and police have been conducting search operations in forest and mountainous areas and some other vulnerable places where the militants can take shelter.

“The area domination operations will build pressure on the militants in forests and upper reaches leading to encounters and their elimination,’’ the officials said.

Only yesterday, security forces had recovered four grenades, IED making material, two pistols with four magazines, four hand grenades, bags, blankets, trousers etc. at Thannamandi.

Recoveries indicate that the militants might have stayed in the area. However, there is also a possibility that the consignment was dumped by the Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and was to be picked up later but it was timely recovered by the security forces.