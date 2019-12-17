Approve Mubarak Mandi projects

It is no amplification that the historic Mubarak MandiComplex has been witnessing sheer neglect from various agencies of the Government which otherwise are supposed to gear up the restoration work on this Dogra heritage , many of its portions being threatened by developing crumbling symptoms . There were as many as six projects, all relating to the work of its conservation, agreed to be sanctioned but till date their fate continues to be uncertain as they have not been approved by a High Level Committee headed by Financial Commissioner so far. The sheer absence of cooperation and understanding between different departments is the bane of many a trouble in Jammu and Kashmir in respect of starting and completing of vital projects. How could the historic Mubarak Mandi Complex remain unscathed by such avoidable culture in that certain clarifications sought from the UT Tourism Department have not been obtained by the said Committee.

Most of the doubts, clarifications and information could be sought and settled if a culture of physically visiting departments concerned by the concerned officials was there instead of only sending notes and moving files here and there. That aspect should be seen and a via-media found out to settle and cross humps in restoring this complex its prestige , glory and sheen which it deserves especially in the light of the emotive sensitivities of the people involved.