Application For Grant Of Pension Under ISSS Be Submitted Online: Deptt Of Social Welfare

All the existing/ prospective beneficiaries shall upload necessary documents on the online portal

SRINAGAR, DECEMBER 24: The Department of Social Welfare today informed the public that the application for grant of pension under the Integrated Social Security Scheme (ISSS) shall be submitted online and the beneficiaries are no longer required to visit the offices of the department of Social Welfare.

As per a communiqué issued here, it was given out that the Department of Social Welfare had already accorded sanction to the implementation of the Jammu & Kashmir Integrated Social Security Rules 2022 vide Order No: 156-JK(SWD) of 2022 dated 08 September, 2022 as per which application for grant of pension under the ISSS shall be submitted online.

The department also clarified that all the existing/prospective beneficiaries shall upload necessary documents viz Age Certificate, PHH/AAY ration card, Disability Certificate etc on the online portal (https://jansugam.jk.gov.in/) in order to receive financial assistance under the scheme.

Applications/documents shall be submitted through online mode only and concerned are not required to visit the offices of the Social Welfare Department for the said purpose. However for special assistance for filing online applications/documents, concerned may contact Social Workers of the department or visit Tehsil Social Welfare Offices/District Social Welfare Offices for the same.