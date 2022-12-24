All Govt Institutes And Offices To Hoist National Flag On Republic Day 2023: Div Com Kashmir

Sansitizes Officers of Civil & Security departments of their roles & responsibilities

SRINAGAR, DEC 24: All Government Institutes and offices to hoist National Flag on Republic Day directed Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Kashmir Pandurang K Pole today while reviewing the arrangements for celebration of Republic Day.

At the outset, Div Com Kashmir maintained that the main venue of the function of Republic Day will be SK Cricket Stadium, Srinagar and asked all the departments to make arrangements accordingly.

Addressing the meeting, Divisional Commissioner passed several directions to the concerned officers for smooth conduct of the National event with fervor and gaiety.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioners along with district officers, HoD’s and representatives of SMC, Srinagar; Academy of Art Culture & Languages, Kashmir; Information department, School Education, Floriculture, Health Services; Regional Transport; Srinagar; PWD (R&B), PHE, KPDCL, UEED, MED Kashmir; Hospitality & Protocol, Fire & Emergency Services, Youth Services & Sports, State Motors Garages Kashmir and officers of other departments.

While from the police department the meeting was attended by DIG police, other senior officers of police & Traffic virtually besides officers from Paramilitary Forces.

The Div Com directed officers of line departments to play a comprehensive and active role with full responsibilities in a close synergy.

He issued directions to concerned departments for selection of contingents, cultural programmes, rehearsals, transportation facilities for participants, traffic management, security, refreshment, installation of screens/ LEDs, illumination of Government buildings and other important arrangements for smooth conduct of the event.

The Information Department was asked to play Shahnaiwadan from 7:00am to 10:00am in the morning besides provision of PAS System and installation of LEd Screens at Jahangir Chowk, Lal Chowk and TRC to webcast Republic Day celebrations.

Div Com also directed Cultural Department officer to make arrangements of 3-5 cultural contingents besides directed for singing, dancing and drama programmes based on patriotism.

It was informed that inddition to band contingents, contingents of CRPF, Police, Armed Police, BSF, ITBP, IRP, UTDRF, Fire & Emergency, Forest, Lady Contingent of police are participating in the parade besides NCC contingents of School Education and Colleges.

Also, for the live commentary, Div Com directed concerned officers, police, Information Department and Radio Kashmir to depute versed commentators.

Div Com also directed Floriculture departments to make more decorative and creative floral arrangements in addition to the past practice.

Besides, he directed the Health department to deploy doctors, paramedical team, ambulance besides first aid team at the venue of Republic Day Celebration.

He also directed for making arrangements of snow clearance at parking places, roads and selected venue in case of snowfall.

Further, he exhorted upon all concerned officers to ensure that all necessary arrangements are put in place well in time for smooth and successful celebration of the Republic Day.