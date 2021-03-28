Apollo Hospitals to seek members’ nod for amalgamation of 2 subsidiaries

NEW DELHI, Mar 27: Apollo Hospitals Enterprise on Saturday said its board has approved a proposal to seek members’ nod for the amalgamation of two wholly-owned subsidiaries into the company.

The board has approved convening a meeting of the members of the company through postal ballot process, for amalgamation of Western Hospitals Corporation and Apollo Home Healthcare (India) into Apollo Hospitals, it said in a regulatory filing.

The board also accepted the resignation of T Rajgopal, independent director with effect from April 1, 2021, it added. (PTI)