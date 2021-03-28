23rd Newsletter released by KCoE

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 27: MC Khalsa College of Education (KCoE) released its 23rd Newsletter on COVID-19 special highlighting all the activities of the College of session 2019-21, here today.

The Newsletter was released by the Management Committee members including Harbans Singh (former Minister), Tarlochan Singh Wazir (ex. MLC), Chairman UT Gurudwara Prabhandak Board, Inderjeet Singh (Retired Chief Engineer), Advocate Surinder Singh, Surjeet Singh (former secretary DGPC), Dr Madhu Singh Principal of the College and Shipali Dogra (staff representative).

The volume highlights all the components of two years B.Ed Programme like internship, project work and teaching practice programme along with online classes through audio and video for semester-2nd and semester-4th.