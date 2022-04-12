Apni Party’s Women Wing holds protest against price rise of essential commodities

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 12: Apni Party Women Wing today staged a protest demonstration against the rise of the essential commodities prices which has overburdened the common masses in J&K.

Led by the women wing leaders like Provincial Vice President Pavneet Kour, Provincial Vice President Rupali Rani and District President Women Wing, Sarabjeet Kour, a peaceful demonstration was organized outside the Apni Party office.

“The price of LPG cylinder has destabilized the budget of the families and the Government must take a review of the situation and control the price rise in the interest of the common man as people have suffered following COVID-19,” they said.

They said that if the prices of the goods and petroleum products are not stabilized, they will be forced to come on the roads with the people to oppose the anti-people policies.

“The people have lost their jobs during COVID-19 and the inflation of commodities and petroleum products has further aggravated the situation with increase in prices of vegetables, cooking gas cylinders and budgets of the poor and middle class families,” they said.

The protesters also demanded four free cylinders for the families falling under Ujwala Yojana so that the poor and marginalized section of society can be provided some relief from the increased prices of the commodities.