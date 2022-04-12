Anganwadi workers stage protest, demand revision in honorarium

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 12: Anganwadi Workers’ Welfare Association today held a protest demonstration against the LG administration, demanding hike in the honorarium of Anganwari workers working in Jammu & Kashmir.

The protest was attended by a hundreds of Anganwadi workers drawn from all districts of Jammu province. The protesting workers said that they have been struggling since long for their long pending demand of revision in their honorarium and in this connection they made representations to the LG for accepting their genuine demand but no heed was paid by the administration towards their demand.

“More than 4000 individual letters demanding revision in our wages were also sent to LG on the eve of International Women Day but no response was given by the LG office,” a protesting Anganwadi worker said while alleging that the LG administration is least bothered about Anganwadi workers as despite making constant efforts to meet him, the LG did not give them time.

The protesting Anganwadi workers and Helpers said that the J&K administration has failed to address the long pending demand of salary hike which has been not revised since 2010 whereas all the neighboring states has revised state share. They said share of Central Government (in honorarium of Anganwadi worker) is Rs 4500 across all states including J&K UT. “While share of Haryana is Rs 8161, Delhi Rs 6720, Punjab Rs 3650 Plus, Himachal Pardesh Rs 4500, the J&K Government’ share is only Rs 600,” they added.

“What to talk of making revision in its share, the J&K Government has not paid us salary for last 7 months despite having sanctioned budget in the hand,” the protesting workers said and demanded the LG to take a sympathetic view of their demand and revise their honorarium.

The protest demonstration was led by Swarna Choudhary (president), Roshu Sharma (general secretary), Neelam Kumari (state general secretary BMS) and others.