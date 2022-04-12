Navin reviews preparations for upcoming National Panchayat Raj Conference

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 12: Principal Secretary Agriculture Production & Farmers’ Welfare, Animal & Sheep Husbandry and Horticulture Departments, Navin Kumar Choudhary today chaired a meeting to review the preparations regarding the conduct of upcoming National Panchayat Raj Conference.

Director General Horticulture Kashmir, Director Sericulture J&K, Director Horticulture Jammu, Director Horticulture Planning and Marketing J&K, Director Agriculture Jammu/Kashmir, Director Animal Husbandry Jammu/Kashmir, Director Sheep Husbandry Jammu/Kashmir, Director Fisheries J&K, Additional Secretary Horticulture, representatives of SKUAST-Jammu/Kashmir and other concerned attended the meeting in person and through virtual mode.

The meeting discussed the contents & materials and space available for the exhibition from the Heads of the Departments to be displayed in their stalls to be established in the exhibition during the upcoming conference.

Also, the Principal Secretary enquired about the themes from all the respective heads of the department and asked them to come up with the themes where J&K has achieved a lot better.

He suggested the concerned to rope in Agripreneurs and Hortipreneurs who can be presented at the stall so that they would display their products during the exhibition on the National Panchayat Raj Conference.

While giving their inputs about the themes available for stalls of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agriculture (SKUAST), the representatives from both the universities of the Union Territory informed that they have chosen five different themes from innovation to entrepreneurship during the exhibition on NPRD.

The Principal Secretary urged all the concerned to present their content in a lucid and simple form with information on a particular product, scheme or activity to be concise in nature.

He said that uniformed stalls for the entire J&K would be installed during the conference showcasing activities and achievements from both the regions of the Union Territory.

Navin Choudhary impressed upon the concerned that a given stall should say about the achievements of the respective department, besides focused areas vis-à-vis agriculture, horticulture, dairy sector etc and where each department has reached with the forecast of next five years besides innovations and farm mechanizations etc.

Meanwhile, the Principal Secretary also chaired a meeting of Sub-Committee to State Level Coordination Committee on Crop Insurance (SLCCCI) and Restructured Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme (RWBCIS) in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting discussed various important issues with respect to crop insurance and the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

The chair also gave approval to various agenda points in accordance with the guidelines of the Government of India under PMFBY.