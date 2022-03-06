Apni Party’s agenda gets acceptance from Jammu hardcore: Altaf Bukhari

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Mar 6: Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari today said that his Party’s agenda has got acceptance in Jammu hardcore because people were fed-up with the divisive politics of the traditional political parties.

While speaking at a public meeting at Nagri in district Kathua, Bukhari said it is due to the policies of the Apni Party that the people have accepted the Party in Jammu hardcore despite presence and strong roots of traditional political parties. It is happening because the Apni Party believes in unity and speaks about the issues being confronted by the common masses. Such issues are hardly addressed by the traditional political parties.

“The Apni Party speaks about unity, employment, reservation for local unemployed youth in industrial sector, ending monopoly of outsiders on J&K’s resources, ending drug addiction/smuggling and equitable development of all the regions without discrimination,” he claimed.

He said that after the revocation of Article 370 from J&K, everyone in J&K was saddened because lakhs of people who were associated with the extraction of minerals were left workless as their trade was gradually grabbed by the outsiders. Their right to earning was taken over by the non-locals and it created a sense of insecurity and great distress. “If we come to power in J&K, we will ensure that the resources are handed over to the locals,” he said.

He alleged that Govt has compromised the constitutional protection to the people of Jammu and Kashmir by allowing non-state subjects to become domiciles of J&K within 15 years. Does it make me an outsider after investing in Jammu for the last three decades and an outsider as a resident of Jammu? This division is dangerous for society and it should be avoided, he added.

“The elections were not held and the Statehood is being delayed for one reason or the other. Now the demand for Jammu Chief Minister is an attempt to divide the two Regions. However, the Apni Party will not allow this to happen,” he said.

Referring to the issue of JKP’s Border Battalion, he said that the youth who were assured employment in the border battalion are still holding protest demonstrations in support of their demands but the Govt seems unmoved with regard to the genuine demands of the aspiring youth.

Senior leaders Ghulam Hassan Mir, Vikram Malhotra, Manjit Singh, Prem Lal, Khushboo Bhagat and others also spoke on the occasion.