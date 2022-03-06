Man killed, 35 injured in grenade blast in Srinagar

Militant module busted, 4 arrested

Fayaz Bukhari

Srinagar, Mar 6: A man was killed and 35 persons were injured including a police man when militants hurled a grenade at busy Amira Kadal area near the city centre Srinagar this evening while security forces busted a militant module by arresting four militant associates of Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and also arrested a militant of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT).

Police said that one of the injured, a young girl is critical and is battling for life at SMHS hospital here while rest of the injured including a police man are out of danger.

“A grenade attack took place in the market near Amira Kadal bridge at around 4:20 PM,”, police said, adding, “in this incident, one old man from Naid Kadal has succumbed to injuries while one girl is critically injured and is battling for life. Also, 35 other persons including 34 civilians and one policeman have received splinter injuries but are out of danger”.

In light of this act of grenade throwing in the busy Sunday market near Amira Kadal bridge, the police urged all civilians to be vigilant and report any suspected activity to thwart the nefarious designs of militants.

The injured have been identified as Jan Mohammad 22, Mehraj u Din 55, of Soitang, Nimba Abass 15, of Kulgam, Ghulam Mohammad 55, of Baghi Mahtab, Riyaz Ahmad 40, of Mehjoornagar, Ayaz Rashid 45, of Dargah, Dilshada 32, of Balhama, Shazia 36, of Bohrikadal, Najma 29, of Rawalpora, Suhani 16, of Kulgam, Kausar 40, of Bemina, Farhana 28, of Dargah, Rafiya 19, of Dargah, Aatira 23, Jan of Kupwara, Aatif 24, of Mehjoornagar, Dr Shazia 26, daughter of Altaf Hussain Lone of Bandipora, Zoya 11, daughter of Mohammad Umer Lankhoora of Nowhata, Ulfat 22, of Kupwara Badarwan, Fiza 14, of Pampore, Danish 17, of Vilgam Kupwara, Nazir Ahmad 60, Sariabala, Parveenaof Batmaloo and Kaisar 27, of Kupwara.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said that the efforts are underway to nab the culprits behind the attack. “We are working hard to identify this militant- criminal and will smash this module also,” he added.

The IGP said that police busted a module of the JeM in Pulwama and arrested 4 militant associates.

He said that police in Pulwama arrested militant associates and identified them as Umar Farooq Dar son of Farooq Ahmad resident of Shahbad, Soraj Manzoor Malik son of Manzoor Ahmad Malik resident of Midoora, Irshad Ahmad Lone son of Ghulam Mohd Lone resident of Midora and Afnan Javeed Khan son of Javid Ahmad resident of Shahbad.

During preliminary investigation, it was revealed that these arrested militant associates were involved in providing shelter, logistic support and transportation of arms/ammunition to the militants including Umais alias Usman and Abdul Rahman alias Jaat a foreign militant.

In the meantime, security forces arrested an LeT militant during checking of vehicles in Ganderbal district.

Today evening, during checking of vehicles and pedestrians at an MVCP, near Shuhama Nagbal, a police party, 24 RR and 115 Bn CRPF in a joint operation apprehended a LeT militant

Mohammad Altaf Wani son of Wali Mohammad Wani of Keegam Shopian at Shuhama Nagbal in Ganderbal district.

Police said that the militant on seeing the intensive checking by security forces from a distance tried to return towards Warpow route and was challenged. “His attempt to flee was foiled and he was nabbed at some distance from the MVCP. He is already found involved in FIR No 15/22 U/S 18 /20/38 ULAP of PS Shopian”, police added.