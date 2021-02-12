Apni Party stands vindicated as PAGD splits: Javed Baig

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Feb 12: Apni Party (AP) spokesperson, Javed Hassan Baig has said that the split in People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) has exposed the lack of sincerity and seriousness among Alliance partners who are now openly bashing against each other.

“PAGD was formed with promise to the people of Jammu and Kashmir that they have united for a common cause to get back what had been taken away from them. They had also assured a White Paper within a month but have failed to do so. Now Apni Party will come out with White Paper exposing their misdeeds and double standards adopted since 1931,” Baig told reporters along with party general secretary, Vijay Bakaya, here, today.

“They had also promised a roadmap to get Articles 370 and 35-A restored. However, the split in the PAGD has become wide and open in public exposing their falsehood,” Baig said.

To befool the people of Jammu, Baig said, chairman of PAGD, Dr Farooq Abdullah and PDP president, Mehbooba Mufti came to Jammu saying they were on the mission to unite the people of Jammu and Kashmir for a larger cause and at the same time, Omar Abdullah, Ghulam Nabi Hanjura and others went to Kargil pledging to reunite Kargil-Ladakh with the J&K.

“All this political exercise was done by the PAGD leadership to ensure that they continue to enjoy SSG security, Government accommodations and VIP treatment, but within the Alliance they were not able to justify their actions,” said Baig adding that PDP senior leader, Muzaffar Beigh also raised alarm noticing that PDP was neglected with regard to the mandate distribution during recently concluded DDC elections.

He, however, said Mehbooba Mufti responded to Baig claims by snubbing the voices demanding fair treatment within the Alliance. Baig also took a dig at the way People’s Conference chairman, Sajad Lone left the PAGD.

“It has again exposed their double standard. During DDC elections, they told people to vote for them so that they can get back the special status and now and they have now backtracked. A political party has played emotional politics with the people of J&K since 1931. Apni Party will not allow them to play with the sentiments of people anymore,” said Baig.

“They did nothing for the people of Kashmir where they got votes and enjoyed power for a long time. They only exploited the people of Kashmir,” he said and accused the NC and PDP of double speak.

“They say one thing in Jammu, another in Kashmir and quite opposite in Delhi. It was due to such political parties and leaders that J&K has lost its special status. They change their colours as per the situations,” he accused the Alliance and sought an apology from the PAGD leaders who have misled the people of Kashmir with false promises.