Natural cave of Lord Shiva discovered near Shivkhori

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Feb 12: An ancient cave of Lord Shiva has been discovered on the high mountain near Shivkhori (Ransoo) in Pouni area of district Reasi.

The area is tough terrain and nearly one hour journey on foot from Bhamblya village near Kanda area of Pouni. The villagers with their efforts managed to make narrow track up to the cave which is on the steep rocky mountain. The locals said that this cave was inaccessible due to its location.

As per the information, a local man namely Swarn Singh, whose goats got missing and in search of them, he along with some other locals found this cave and goats near the location. He also claimed to saw a Shiva Lingam, stone idols of Shiva family, Nag Devta, Kali Mata idol and other idols inside the cave.

The cave appears to be almost equal in area to that of Shiv Khori cave shrine. After their return from the cave site, the locals informed the matter to the whole village. As of now, near about 150- 200 pilgrims are daily visiting this cave.

This new cave is three kilometers away from Ransoo base camp of Shiv Khori and 72 kms from Katra town, the base camp of Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. The locals also name this cave as `Nandi Parvat Mahadev Gufa’ as the mountain on which cave has been discovered looks like `Nandi’.

The locals have appealed the administration to develop this place so that footfall of pilgrims may increase.